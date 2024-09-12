Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for COPT Defense Properties (CDP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) in the last few weeks:

9/11/2024 – COPT Defense Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – COPT Defense Properties had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – COPT Defense Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – COPT Defense Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – COPT Defense Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – COPT Defense Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE CDP opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,998 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

