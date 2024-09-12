Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/6/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,440,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 142.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 206,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,054,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

