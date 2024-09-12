Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS CBOE opened at $211.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average of $184.75. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

