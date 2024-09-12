Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) VP Sells $10,493.28 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Yu sold 14,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $10,493.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Nicholas Yu sold 4,681 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $3,978.85.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PET traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 175,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Wag! Group Co. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.11% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wag! Group

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.