Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Shares Down 0.9%

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.23 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.07). Approximately 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.27 ($0.07).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Volta Finance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a €0.15 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.
Volta Finance Company Profile
Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.
