VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

