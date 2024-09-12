VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 60 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 600.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $589.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $607.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.99 and a 200 day moving average of $516.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

