VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Up 7.1%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 402.70 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 402.70 ($5.27). 15,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 45,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.92).

VietNam Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 380.52. The company has a market capitalization of £104.11 million, a PE ratio of -309.25 and a beta of 0.63.

VietNam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.