VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.26

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2557 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CDL opened at $65.45 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.