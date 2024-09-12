VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2557 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDL opened at $65.45 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.