VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 12th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.