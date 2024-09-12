VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 12th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86.
About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
