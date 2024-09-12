Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 12th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.