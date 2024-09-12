Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $22,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,963 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after purchasing an additional 307,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after purchasing an additional 265,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CHK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

