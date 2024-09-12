Vest Financial LLC Has $47.52 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $47,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.