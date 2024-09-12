Vest Financial LLC Has $23.79 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,735 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of East West Bancorp worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $338,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,692,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,460,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.28 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

