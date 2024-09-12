Vest Financial LLC Grows Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,299 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Kenvue worth $42,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kenvue by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after buying an additional 10,783,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.