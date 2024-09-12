Vest Financial LLC Buys 69,059 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $43,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.34. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 156.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

