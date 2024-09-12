Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,845 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Resources worth $40,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,547,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 833,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

Get Our Latest Report on BEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 331,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,637. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.