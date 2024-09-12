Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $18.18 during trading on Thursday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Verbund has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.