VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Down 5.6%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 76,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 88,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

