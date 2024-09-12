Venom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $219.54 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Venom has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $219.54 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,235,543,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,226,096,481.146175 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11990831 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,978,400.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

