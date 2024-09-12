Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $537,938.91 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,125 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

