Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 34.5% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $83,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $272.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $409.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

