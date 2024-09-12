Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $272.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $409.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

