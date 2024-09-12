Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

VB opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

