Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.