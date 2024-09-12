VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Up 0.1%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $235.39 and last traded at $233.66. 3,865,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,517,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.40.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.17 and its 200 day moving average is $236.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 81,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70,768 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

