VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 2,940.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $176.98. 3,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average of $168.85.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

