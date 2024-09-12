USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $86.49 million and $282,341.68 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,226.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.71 or 0.00583424 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00084566 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.77351273 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $284,767.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.