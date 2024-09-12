Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stake Lessened by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

