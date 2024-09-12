Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Downgrades Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to Sell

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

MPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.38.

MPC opened at $158.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

