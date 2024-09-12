TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 2,394 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

