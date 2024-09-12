Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.