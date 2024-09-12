Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.1% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ADI opened at $225.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.