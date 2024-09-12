TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.15

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $10.89 billion and approximately $282.35 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About TRON
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,705,339,444 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TRON
