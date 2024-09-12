Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.30 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $239.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trevi Therapeutics

In other news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $116,663. 24.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $208,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

See Also

