TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THS stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

