Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS TCLCF remained flat at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $12.30.
