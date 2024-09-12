Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Transcontinental Price Performance

OTCMKTS TCLCF remained flat at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

About Transcontinental

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.