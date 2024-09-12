Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 73,005 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $66,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

