Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE GPI opened at $340.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $379.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

