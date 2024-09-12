Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $197.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.59 and a twelve month high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

