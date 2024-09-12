Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 670,787 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 154.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670,787 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

