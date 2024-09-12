Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,066 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $70,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

