Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TBLD opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $17.47.
