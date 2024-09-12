Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TBLD opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.