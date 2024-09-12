Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Price Performance

Shares of CZAR stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $28.99. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82. Themes Natural Monopoly ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

About Themes Natural Monopoly ETF

The Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (CZAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Natural Monopoly index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to showcase competitive strength within their sectors. The fund invests in securities from issuers in the Developed Markets CZAR was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

