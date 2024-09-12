Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Price Performance
Shares of CZAR stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $28.99. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82. Themes Natural Monopoly ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.
About Themes Natural Monopoly ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Natural Monopoly ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Natural Monopoly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.