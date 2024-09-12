The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.2 %
PG stock opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
