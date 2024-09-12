The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 225,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 368.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 50,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 234.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,143,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,551,000 after buying an additional 801,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $410.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

