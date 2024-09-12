The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IGV traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 70.50 ($0.92). 13,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,981. The firm has a market cap of £188.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 0.19. Income & Growth VCT has a one year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.99.

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

