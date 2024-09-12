The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $367.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

