The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $13.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:THG opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.