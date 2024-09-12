TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Shares Up 3.1%

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.92 and last traded at $142.65. 224,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25,922% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.33.

TFI International Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.86.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

